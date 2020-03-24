Jojo Babie Lies On Her Stomach In Neon Pink Thong

Jojo Babie took a break from her usual alluring snaps earlier today and helped promote a friend’s Instagram account, but has since shared a sizzling new selfie. The Asian cutie photographed herself lying on her stomach in a neon pink thong and posed with her dogs.

The model lied sideways on her bed and raised her right foot into the air and rested her other foot on her calves. Jojo held the phone in her left hand and extended her right arm in front of her. She obscured her mouth in the photo but she still managed to exude flirty vibes as she held her head up and glanced up to look at her phone screen.

Jojo wore her hair in a high ponytail and her hair curled down towards her bed. She wore a tight, white shirt and a small thong that left her curvy booty on full show.

The bed that the sensation posed on had a silver, plush headboard and a matching footboard with a snakeskin-print inspired design. There was a bright lamp on the side of her bed that helped to illuminate the room. And thanks to the lighting, the beauty’s skin looked flawless.

Plus, it was hard to miss the two small dogs. One of the dogs stood on the floor and placed its paws on the footboard to look at Jojo. The other dog stood behind the model’s head and appeared to be just as curious.

The social media star’s followers have liked the image over 32,500 times and they also sent their love in the comments section.

“You’re such a pretty lady!” raved a supporter.

Others commented on the model’s pets.

“Your dogs Thanks for making my night JoJo!! Hope you’re well!!” wished a second admirer.

“What r your dogs names JoJo,” asked a curious fan.

“Billy & Henry!” she responded.

“Enjoying your pics!!!” exclaimed a fourth social media user, responding to the question in her caption.

The hottie has shared several selfies from her time in quarantine, and it looks like she’s keeping her spirits up so far.

The bombshell posted another captivating photo five days ago, that time posing on her knees. She wore a bright, light blue tank top with very thin straps. Jojo tugged at the bottom of her shirt with her right hand, leaving her cleavage and sideboob on show. Plus, she held her phone with her left hand and glanced down at her phone screen. The model brushed her hair over in a heavy left part and her long locks reached her waist.