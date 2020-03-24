Alexis Ren Gets Flirty In A Tight White Dress

Alexis Ren shared her fifth Instagram post of this month yesterday, and the stunning hottie shared two snaps of herself in a tight, white dress. She struck a couple of flirty poses and gave coy looks to capture the attention of her millions of followers.

In the first photo, Alexis stood with her arms crossed in front of her chest as she angled her back to the camera. She glanced over her shoulder with a smoldering pout and her hair partially obscured the side of her face.

The model’s dress was white and hugged her curves. It had a low scoop back that was decorated with thin straps that were tied in the middle, and it appeared to have a low cut in the front.

Alexis posed indoors in a room with wooden floors and a slanted ceiling with inlaid lighting. Behind her was a row of French doors that led outside, and the patches of sky that were visible were glowing dark blue. The room was decorated with a small stool and a white rug.

In the second picture, the cutie tilted her head back a little more and her hair fell down her upper back. Her face was fully exposed and she showed off her colorful makeup application. It included dark lashes, purple eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. Plus, her curvy derrière was hard to miss.

The update has received over 662,900 likes so far and many of the social media star’s fans took the time to leave sweet compliments in the comments section.

“You look amazing! So beautiful!” raved a social media user.

Many seemed to enjoy the outfit.

“Stunning gorgeous in that dress!!!!!” exclaimed a second supporter.

“You look amazing in everything but that dress is next level,” declared a follower.

“Did you get a haircut?” wondered a curious admirer.

Although Alexis didn’t respond to the question, she’s been sharing snaps of herself with short hair since earlier this year so it’s hard to know whether she’s sporting an even shorter haircut now.

In addition, the beauty posted another update on March 10 and exuded coy vibes, that time sharing a portrait of herself. Alexis showed off a completely different hairstyle as she went completely blond. The roots of her locks were dark, and her locks fell around her face in soft waves. She smiled with her lips closed and sported a large pair of circular pearl earrings. Her dark mascara, purple eyeshadow, blush, and pink lipstick popped in the shot.