Julia Rose Exposes Underboob & Poses With A Banana

Many of Julia Rose’s recent Instagram updates promoted her publication, Shag Mag, and she was at it again with a new snap yesterday that was quite revealing. The cutie posed for the photo and lifted her shirt to expose her underboob and added to the raunchy vibes with a banana that she held to her mouth.

The model stood in front of a white wall for the eye-catching snap that has garnered over 404,000 likes so far. She wore a white t-shirt with a high collar with the magazine brand name in a yellow rectangular box on her chest.

The hottie gazed directly at the camera with her tongue sticking out and held the fruit in her right hand. She placed her other thumb under her shirt, and since the top was pushed up to reveal most of her chest, her strategic hand and arm placement censored her look. Even so, hints of her nipple peeked through as Julia wasn’t afraid to test the limits of the nudity rule on the platform.

Moreover, Julia completed her outfit with a pair of small black bikini bottoms with a low waistline. Her tan contrasted against her light shirt and her toned abs were hard to miss.

The sensation also added flirty vibes with her makeup application. She sported light pink eyeshadow, glossy lipstick, and dark lashes. Plus, the only visible accessories she wore was a very thin choker necklace and a ring on her left pointer finger.

The update was geotagged in Los Angeles, California, as she’s presumably hunkered down for the coronavirus quarantine.

The new share has proved to be quite popular and many of her fans have left nice compliments in the comments section.

“Seeing your new beautiful and lit posts always makes me so happy,” gushed a supporter.

“Bananas are a great source of potassium,” wrote a second admirer, and their message has received over 80 likes.

“I got it for the whole year,” declared a third social media user, referring to a subscription to the publication.

“Needed this in a time like this..,” wrote another follower.

In addition, the bombshell posted another update on March 12 and rocked the same shirt. Except that time, she only pulled the shirt up to reveal her underboob and she stood outside by a magazine rack with a copy of Shag Mag visible to her left. She also rocked a pair of high-waisted frayed denim shorts. Julia glanced up to her right and parted her lips in a flirty manner and left her hands by her sides.