WWE Rumors: Superstar Might Have Been Pulled From Women’s Championship Match At ‘WrestleMania’

In what could be the latest in a series of changes to WWE‘s WrestleMania 36 card, one of the six participants scheduled to take part in the Six-Pack Challenge Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship appears to have been removed from the match without any explanation or fanfare.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co on Monday, the preview section for the aforementioned contest on WWE’s website does not include Brooke among the women who will be gunning for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, which will be taking place on April 4 and 5. The publication noted, however, that Brooke has yet to be removed from the graphic featuring each of the six originally scheduled competitors.

WWE’s apparent change of plans took place just two days after the stage was set for the Six-Pack Challenge on last week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. With Bayley and Sasha Banks in the ring, Paige appeared on the Titantron, announcing that the blue brand’s reigning women’s champ would be facing Brooke, Lacey Evans, Tamina, Naomi, and Banks at WrestleMania 36, despite her repeated complaints about having to defend her title at WWE’s biggest event of the year.

It isn’t clear why Brooke seems to have been pulled from the match, but as WrestlingNews.co noted, “things have been shuffled around” quite a bit in recent days as WWE finalizes the WrestleMania card and makes more adjustments ahead of the “Show of Shows.”

Prior to her inclusion — and apparent removal — from the Six-Pack Challenge, Brooke had been used sporadically on Friday Night SmackDown since getting picked by the blue brand in WWE’s last superstar draft in October. According to her wrestler page on ProFightDB, she has only wrestled four times on television this year, most recently teaming up with Carmella in a losing effort against Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville on the March 6 episode of SmackDown. The bodybuilder-turned-wrestler, however, got significant attention from the wrestling press late last year, as she was widely rumored to be romantically involved with Hollywood actor and 2020 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Dave Bautista.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm that Brooke has been pulled from the six-woman elimination match at WrestleMania 36, previous reports have suggested that the bout could be an important one in terms of SmackDown‘s women’s storylines. As pointed out by The Inquisitr on Sunday, Banks’ inclusion in the Six-Pack Challenge could serve as the catalyst for a babyface turn for the “Legit Boss,” as well as a future title match against Bayley.