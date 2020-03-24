Former WWE Star Eva Marie Shamelessly Flaunts Her Cleavage In Minuscule Bikini

Natalie Eva Marie Coyle looked sensational in her latest Instagram update. The former WWE wrestler, turned entrepreneur, flaunted some serious curves much to the delight of her followers who have come to expect nothing but the best from the star.

Eva Marie left very little to the imagination as she shamelessly flaunted her assets. The stunner looked smoking hot in the tiny outfit that barely covered her upper torso. She wore a minuscule animal print bikini that seemed much too small for her generous bust as her breasts seemed to strain against the confines of the fabric. The leopard-print swimsuit exposed her voluptuous cleavage and hints of sideboob as she struck a pose for the camera. In fact, had the swimwear been any smaller, her boobs may have even popped out.

While many Instagram models love showing off their long, flowing hair, Eva Marie rarely does the same. She often sports a mohawk or ponytail for the edgier look that she’s trying to achieve. In this specific photo, she covered up her tresses with a fashionable straw hat. The foxy lady completed the look with a low-key but elegant gold necklace and a swish of lipstick.

Since ending her career with the wrestling franchise, Eva Marie has launched her own fashion line. In this particular photograph, she was promoting NEM Fashion’s original aviator sunglasses. Eva Marie’s carefree attitude was contagious as she cheekily pouted her lips for the camera.

The snap shows Eva Marie taking a selfie. She is standing on a veranda and behind her, a path leads straight down to the beach. In the background, you can also see the deep blue sea and distant mountains behind her.

Eva Marie captioned the image by reflecting about the time she spent in “paradise.” Recently, she has posted quite a few vacation snaps, mostly in exotic places. As one fan pointed out, “Seems like you and @jonathan_coyle have been to a few paradises????” He was referring to the fact that Eva Marie and her husband, Jonathan Coyle, appear to have visited quite a few idyllic spots.

The former pro-wrestler has an astounding following of over 4.3 million fans. Close to 30,000 of them have already liked the pic, while a few took to the comments section.

“You know, for a woman with your beauty, you are very grounded and humble. That is a rare feature,” a fan complimented the athlete.

Another told her, “Natalie stay safe and healthy your look is rocking????”