Pauline Tantot Exposes Chest In See-Through Shirt On Instagram

Pauline Tantot has been sharing risqué photos on her Instagram page over the past week but none have been as revealing as her newest post. In a four-part photo series, the blond beauty flaunted her exposed chest in a see-through shirt and posed outside.

In the first snap, Pauline stood with her hands on her lower back and her left leg propped out to the side. She gazed directly at the camera with her signature pout on her face and wore her hair down in a middle part. She brushed her locks in front of her left shoulder, partially censoring her look, but it was hard to ignore that her chest was on full show as she opted to go braless.

The hottie also rocked a pair of denim that hugged her hips, and she accessorized with a writing charm necklace in Arabic.

The image was shot during golden hour and the flattering light conditions left her skin glowing. She stood in front of a tan wall outside on green manicured lawn.

The second photo was cropped from the model‘s shoulders down to her legs, and it left her physique on full show. She placed her left hand on her thigh and her right hand on the back of her legs. Plus, Pauline brushed her hair behind her shoulders, leaving little to the imagination.

In addition, the third photo was similar to the first one, except Pauline crossed her right leg in front.

And in the final shot, the cutie stood with her back facing the camera and flaunted her booty. She placed her hands on the back of her derrière and gazed into the distance to her right.

The update has received over 266,000 likes so far with fans leaving lots of compliments in the comments section.

“I think I’m in love,” declared an admirer.

“Aesthetics level 1000,” gushed a second social media user.

“Sunshine girl, I hope you are well @popstantot,” raved a third supporter.

“Sun looks good on you,” observed a follower.

Furthermore, the social media sensation posted another braless pic three days ago. That time, the blonde sat outside on a white sheet and wore an unbuttoned cardigan. Her top featured pastel rainbow stripes and she also rocked a light gray pair of sweatpants. Pauline sported her hair in two braided pigtails and left her bangs out to frame her face. She propped herself up with her arms and glanced at the camera with a coy expression on her face.