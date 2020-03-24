Ashley Alexiss Poses Naked In Bed On Instagram

Ashley Alexiss took to Instagram earlier today where she shared a smoking hot photo of herself snuggled up at home. The plus-sized model is currently laying low in the midst of the COVID-10 pandemic that has basically brought the world to a standstill. The hot new update that was added to her feed is one of her sexiest yet and so far, her 2.1 million-plus fans have gone absolutely wild over it.

The photo showed the beauty sprawled out in bed, laying on her tummy, stretching her arms in front of her to snap the photo. The 29-year-old extended her legs toward the end of her bed, criss crossing one over the other. She appeared on a bright white duvet cover and a tall mirror and flat screen television were just behind her. She went totally naked in the image, showing off her curvy lower half including her round bottom and thick thighs. In the caption of the post, she shared that she would be hanging out naked for the “foreseeable” future, reminding fans to stay home.

Alexiss looked radiant, posing in the left corner of the shot and pursing her lips for the camera. She wore her highlighted locks swept off to one side while the majority of her tresses fell on the bed in front of her, covering up her chest. She wore an exquisite face of makeup that included a light foundation as well as pink blush on her cheeks. Alexiss kept her eye makeup simple with only a touch of mascara and to round up the look, she sported a light pink gloss on her full lips.

The post has only been live for a few short hours but it has set fire to her page already with over 20,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Many followers applauded the model for staying in and playing it safe while the majority of others were astounded by her beauty.

“Dang it, woman! If the virus doesn’t kill me these pictures are going to give me a heart attack!,” one fan wrote, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Your absolutely beautiful and amazing!!!,” a second social media user added.

“Yes you are definitely the goddess of goddesses,” one more wrote with a single red heart emoji attached to the end.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the Boston native flaunted her full figure in a tight purple dress for retailer Fashion Nova — more specifically their Fashion Nova Curve line aimed at plus-size women like Alexiss. That post also garnered a ton of attention from her fans.