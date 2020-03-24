NFL Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Looking At Ndamukong Suh As Possible Veteran Addition

The Dallas Cowboys are on the hunt for a defensive addition on the front line. While there are a couple of options still out there, it appears that hunt has narrowed to a few different names.

Chief among the rumored targets is a veteran pass rusher who has become a bit of a journeyman as his career comes closer to the end. NFL.com’s Jane Slater posted on Twitter Monday morning Ndamukong Suh is one potential free agent signing for the Cowboys.

Slater went on to explain the team’s front office is looking to get more size at the defensive tackle position. Suh would definitely fit the bill as being a larger nose tackle than what the Cowboys have had recently. The drawback for the veteran is he does appear to be losing a step as he gets older.

Once one of the more feared defenders in the league, Suh has signed a series of one-year contracts in the last few years. His rookie season with the Detroit Lions was far and away his best in the league. That 2010 campaign saw him get 66 total tackles while sacking the quarterback 10 times.

He spent four more years in Detroit and then signed a massive free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins. While never approaching the 10 sacks he had his first season, he did post a career-high 72 tackles for the ‘Fins in 2016.

In 2018, Suh joined the Los Angeles Rams and teamed with Aaron Donald to make their defensive front one of the best in the league. Despite helping his team to the Super Bowl that season, he was allowed to walk as a free agent again and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. In his 10th season, he posted his worst overall season, getting just 41 tackles and 2.5 sacks. If there was an upside, he still managed to force four fumbles and scored a career-high two defensive touchdowns.

Suh isn’t the only player the Cowboys are said to be looking at. Slater also reported the team is looking at Dontari Poe, Damon Harrison, and Mike Pennel. It doesn’t appear Dallas has come all that close to settling on one particular defensive tackle. Should they settle on Suh, it would provide an interesting bit of synergy.

Suh would be replacing former Nebraska football star Maliek Collins, who departed for the Las Vegas Raiders. Suh could also end up playing alongside yet another former Husker, Randy Gregory who has petitioned the NFL for reinstatement. Should he get that reinstatement the team has indicated they’d welcome Gregory back.