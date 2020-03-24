‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Greg Rikaart Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart took to Instagram today to share some stunning news — he tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, the actor, who portrays Kevin Fisher on the show, discussed his undiagnosed illness in a series of posts on his social media. However, he wasn’t able to get tested initially. Now he has been tested, and he received the results, so he’s shared his experience with the illness with fans.

In his post on the popular social media platform, Rikaart shared two photographs of himself with his son, Montgomery, and himself with his husband, Robert Sudduth.

“I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly, and this has been the hardest experience of my life, revealed the actor. “Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough, and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing, and was diagnosed with pneumonia.”

Rikaart said that he’s been fever-free today for the first time since he started feeling sick, and he feels confident that he’s turned the corner when it comes to fighting the coronavirus. Despite that, doctors have advised him to keep himself quarantined away from his family for another three days. The actor had some words for the virus, which has caused a pandemic across the globe.

“So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys.”

Rikaart also thanked all his family, friends, and fans for the outpouring of love and well wishes he has received throughout the ordeal. He also offered some words of warning and advice to people, and he asked that they listen to the guidelines and follow them, and he hoped that everybody manages to stay safe and healthy as the United States and the world fights COVID-19.

More than 7,200 Instagram users showed their support for the Y&R actor, and hundreds also left him messages filled with kind words upon reading what he had suffered during the multi-week ordeal. Co-stars Melissa Ordway (Abby), Hunter King (Summer), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), and Jason Thompson (Billy), and several others were among those who sent their love.

For now, production on Y&R is shut down due to the coronavirus, and there is no word on if any other cast or crew has tested positive for the virus.