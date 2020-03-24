Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick ‘Living In Fear Of What’s Happening To This Country’

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has had enough of measures the American government has taken to protect its citizens from the coronavirus outbreak. The Republican politico appeared on the Fox News program Tucker Carlson Tonight to further explain the show’s host says was a series of texts he received from Patrick. In a video posted on Twitter by Washington Post reporter JM Rieger, Patrick talked about the sacrifices he believes older Americans must be prepared to eventually make.

Carlson started the segment saying he “got a text from a politician” on Monday morning. The host then shared part of the text chain where Patrick said he didn’t claim to be speaking for everyone but continued by saying he thought there were “lots of grandparents” that wanted their grandchildren to live in the America he did. The Texas politician then went on to explain he felt the coronavirus was killing the country by triggering an economic collapse or even a collapse of society. In the texts, he added 98 percent of people who caught COVID-19 survived.

After reading off the messages he received from Patrick, Carlson welcomed him on the show to further talk about what he meant. Patrick started the interview explaining he is over 70, so he is in the high-risk pool. He added that while he’s changed some of his work habits – and is mostly working from home – he isn’t living in fear of COVID-19. The Lieutenant Governor said what he is in fear of is “what’s happening to this country.”

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: “What I'm living in fear of is what's happening to this country…‘Are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?' And if that's the exchange I'm all in" pic.twitter.com/2vIleMB1jP — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) March 24, 2020

He then went on to explain that no one asked him if he was willing to take a chance on his survival in exchange for making sure America stays the country that everyone loves. He finished that statement by saying “if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.”

Patrick continued that he had talked to hundreds of people over the last few weeks and was told often that the country can’t continue what it’s doing. He then pivoted a bit to point to comments President Donald Trump had made on Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday. Trump has started talking about perhaps lifting restrictions after the initial 15-day period because he doesn’t want “the cure to be worse than the problem itself.”

For his part, Patrick is in full support of lifting restrictions and giving a boost to the economy. He believes others in his age group have similar sentiments, saying “those of us who are 70-plus, we’ll take care of ourselves.”