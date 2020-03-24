‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: New Image Suggests Beta’s Secret Identity May Be Revealed in Episode 14

The true identity of Beta may finally be revealed in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Viewers are eager to know the secret identity of Whisperer member, Beta (Ryan Hurst). Now, an image released by Spoiler TV could be an indicator that the next episode of The Walking Dead could reveal all.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, according to the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, Beta is a famous basketball player and that is why he keeps his face always hidden by a mask. However, in the TV series, it seems likely that Beta could be a musician.

Already, hints dropped in both The Walking Dead as well as it’s companion series, Fear the Walking Dead, support this theory. The most recent clue appeared in Episode 12 when Gamma (Thora Birch) ripped off a part of Beta’s mask and a fellow Whisperer worked out who he was.

“It’s you,” the Whisperer said when he saw Beta without a mask. “Your voice sounded familiar.”

Rather than have this character tell everyone else, Beta then killed him.

Comic Book also reveals that Beta’s origin story will be different from that which appeared in the comic books.

“They offered me the job — because I had read the comic, I knew the storyline for Beta — and I went in there and pitched them a completely different sort of origin story, and they liked it,” Hurst said during Comic-Con Liverpool. “So we developed it together.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Now, a new image for Episode 14 could further explain Beta’s backstory. The picture shows Beta sitting on the floor of what might be a small stage. A drum set can be seen behind him. On the wall appears to be posters from previous performers. In front of Beta, tables still littered with drinks can be seen, indicating that Beta is in some sort of bar or establishment that shows live music. The assumption could be made by this image that this location could have been a place at which Beta performed.

The clip for the upcoming episode also shows Beta’s reaction to the death of his group’s leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Beta was extremely close to Alpha so it seems possible that the next episode will see Beta remembering his time with her. This could also lead to the revelation of who this character really is. However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.