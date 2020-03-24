Donald Trump Reportedly Ignoring Medical Experts After Jared Kushner Touts Experimental Treatments

According to a new report from Vanity Fair, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Donald Trump aren’t seeing eye to eye – and his son-in-law might be part of the reason. Rumors began swirling after the respected head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and coronavirus task force member failed to appear at today’s coronavirus task force briefing, and now reports suggest that part of the problem might be Jared Kushner, who is reportedly pressuring Trump to champion experimental treatments over the advice of his own experts.

According to several sources who spoke with the magazine, Trump feels as though he can disregard the information he is getting from Fauci because White House adviser Kushner is giving him details about treatments being explored in Silicon Valley.

“Jared is bringing conspiracy theories to Trump about potential treatments,” one Republican said.

Kushner has reportedly tried to tell Trump that the pandemic isn’t as big a deal as it’s being made out to be, and the information is apparently what the president wants to hear.

“Trump is like an 11-year-old boy waiting for the fairy godmother to bring him a magic pill,” a former West Wing official added.

Kushner’s apparent meddling has reportedly angered Vice President Mike Pence, who was put in place to lead the coronavirus task force, according to several sources. However, one source says that Pence is too smart to openly contradict Trump and his family members.

In recent days, Trump has been suggesting that he might be willing to push an end to the lockdown that is impacting Americans in order to get the economy back up and running. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump late Sunday night saying that the response to the coronavirus can’t have a bigger impact than the virus itself and he would examine the CDC quarantine recommendations after 15 days.

Trump has also apparently been frustrated with Fauci’s willingness to contradict him in public. Fauci has given multiple press interviews where he has openly criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus over the past week.

“I’ve been telling the president things he doesn’t want to hear,” Fauci said to New York Times reporter Maureen Dowd. “I have publicly had to say something different with what he states. It’s a risky business.”

“When you’re dealing with the White House, sometimes you have to say things one, two, three, four times, and then it happens. So, I’m going to keep pushing,” he told Science magazine recently.