‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 13 Preview: Carol Vows She’s ‘Not Going Back,’ Eugene Goes On A Journey

The latest episode of 'The Walking Dead' will also see Beta's reaction to the death of Alpha.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

While the latest episode of The Walking Dead dealt entirely with Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) departure, the next episode will return to the events unfolding between the communities and the Whisperers.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 14, titled “Look at the Flowers,” is below.

“Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire; Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization.”

The synopsis does little to reveal any spoilers. However, it does let viewers know that this episode will reveal what happened to Hilltop after the fire was started by the Whisperers. It also suggests that the clash between the two groups will continue on Sunday night.

Jace Downs / AMC

Eugene (Josh McDermott) will also go on his journey to meet with Stephanie. This is exciting for viewers as it will potentially explore the mystery surrounding this character and her group. However, it seems likely that the episode might focus more on Eugene’s journey than the meeting.

A trailer released for the episode shows a heartfelt goodbye between Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews), as Ezekiel will be going with Eugene on this mission. Considering Ezekiel has terminal cancer, many fans are hoping that Stephanie’s new community will be more technologically advanced than Hilltop and Alexandria and Ezekiel might be able to get life-saving treatment in Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

With the title of this episode a reminder of something Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) once said to Lizzie (Brighton Sharbino) before she killed her, fans have been concerned since the title name was released that it might be the final episode for Carol.

The teaser for Episode 13 also touches on Carol’s story. It is also revealed during the clip that Carol does not plan on returning. It is not clear what exactly she means here but the implication is that she could be leaving Alexandria for good.

Another clip has also been released that is a flashback to when Carol approached Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) about killing the Whisperer leader, Alpha (Samantha Morgan). These clips — along with the episode title — give the impression that Carol’s story will be the main focal point on Sunday night.

While Carol may be the focus, the clips also reveal how Beta (Ryan Hurst) will react to the death of Alpha and it likely doesn’t bode well for those opposing him.