Ainsley Rodriguez Floats On A Donut Raft In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Ainsley Rodriguez captivated her 2 million-plus fans in sexy bikini that showed off her gym-honed figure. In the short clip that was added to her feed, the model sipped a cocktail while as she floated in a pool. Her raft of choice was a pink frosted donut with a number of different colored sprinkles all over it. She looked like she was in her element, laying down and resting her arms on the sides of the raft while she soaked up the sun.

She advertised her rock hard abs, muscular arms, and fit legs in a skimpy banana yellow bikini. The triangle top barely contained the model’s chest, uncovering a glimpse of her chest. She wore her long, brunette locks slicked back in a high ponytail, adding a pair of diamond earrings as accessories. Rodriguez added a pair of large, square sunglasses to her face as well as a light lipgloss. She playfully sipped a cocktail while she floated in a pool and gave a peace sign to the camera.

The video then panned over to the fitness model in her kitchen where she was wearing the same bikini. This time, her vibrant orange bottoms were on display while the black-haired beauty mixed up what she called a spicy skinny strawberry frozen margarita. In the caption of the new share, she told her fans to take this time to relax and reconnect with the people who they love while they’re quarantined at home. She also included the recipe for the cocktail, much to the delight of many fans.

In just a few short hours of the update going live on her page, the fitness coach’s fans gave her a lot of praise with over 12,000 likes in addition to over 300 comments. The overwhelming majority took to the post to rave over her figure while countless others thanked her for sharing the yummy recipe.

“Thanks for the fun idea! Much needed. But still believe his will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven. I have faith!,” one follower commented, adding a few praying hand emoji.

“Haha quarantine seems to be treating you well,” another Instagram user wrote on the post.

“Now THAT’S how you quarintine! Love ya!,” one more gushed, adding a number of flame and heart emoji.

The model has been soaking up the sun a lot in recent days. Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Rodriguez posed on the beach in beautiful Boca Raton, Florida. She flaunted her chiseled abs in a black bikini top and a pair of camo bottoms before revealing that she was going to practice social distancing for a while.