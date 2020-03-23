‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s The Meaning Of The Message On The Phone Michonne Finds in Episode 13

Michonne discovers that Rick may be alive in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sunday night’s episode of The Walking Dead was the final one for the fan-favorite character, Michonne (Danai Gurira). During the episode, Michonne came across an old mobile phone with a drawing of her and Judith (Cailey Fleming) on it. What many fans may have not realized, the Japanese characters on the phone also held a secret message, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Episode 13 sees Michonne arriving on an island with the newcomer, Virgil (Kevin Carroll). Originally, he told her that he had weapons and would supply them should she take him back to the island and his family. However, it becomes evident that Virgil has been lying. Not only is there no weapons but his family is dead. Over the course of the episode, Michonne and Virgil come to loggerheads but finally settle on an understanding. He then agrees to show her all the supplies he has on an abandoned Naval vessel.

It is at this point that Michonne discovers the boots of her missing — and presumed dead — boyfriend, (Rick Grimes). Further exploration leads to the discovery of the phone. The image of Michonne and Judith on it along with the word “Rick” is further proof that someone on the island or the boat knows Rick to some degree.

However, many viewers overlooked the Japanese characters also included in the drawing.

“I believe the Japanese says something like ‘Believe a little longer,’ Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly.

Later in the episode, Michonne speaks to Judith and RJ (Antony Azor) using Japanese words as code during the conversation. Referring to herself as Daito and Judith as Shoto, Insider points out that these Japanese words translate to “long sword” (Daito) and “short sword” (Shoto). While this is a cute — and appropriate — way to name the characters, it also suggests that Michonne knows at least some Japanese. It then led to speculation that the message might have been left by Rick for Michonne.

However, while viewers might be led to believe that the message was written for Michonne, according to Kang, that’s not the case.

“It was a message to Rick from somebody, somehow on this boat,” Kang clarified.

However, as to who that message might have come from at remains to be seen and will likely not become clear until the trio of Walking Dead movies delving into Rick’s story is released by AMC.