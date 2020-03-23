Megan Fox & Family Spotted In A Rare Outing As They Go Grocery Shopping

Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green were photographed in a rare outing as they took their children, Bodhi, Journey, and Noah, for some last-minute grocery shopping amid the current coronavirus pandemic. Hollywood Life shared a photo of the notoriously private family exiting the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, California, earlier today.

In the image, Fox and her family dressed for warm weather with long-sleeve sweaters and jackets. It looked like it had recently rained as puddles were visible on the ground surrounding them.

The whole family wore casual wear. The Transformers actress wore a dark blue puffer jacket with the hood up, gray sweatpants, and Adidas sneakers. She left her long hair loose and natural and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses.

Austin was spotted wearing athleticwear, Vans sneakers, and a baseball cap. The kids were all dressed in much brighter colors that made them stand out from their parents, who preferred shades of gray and blue.

The kids looked like they were full of energy as each one was jumping or squirming around when the photograph was taken. All three kids were wearing sneakers to keep them from ruining their shoes in the puddles on the pavement. Megan did her best to keep the children in tow while her husband carried their bags of groceries.

Fox has remained adamant that her children be protected from paparazzi as much as possible. In the photo shared by Hollywood Life, all three children had their faces pixelated out of respect for the actress and her husband’s wishes.

California recently issued a mandatory statewide stay-at-home order to all residents.

“Essential services like health care, groceries, and banks will remain open. However, Governor Gavin Newsom urged that residents to stay home,” says the article.

The New Girl actress has not updated her fans on how she and her family are coping amidst the pandemic. It has been several weeks since she last updated her Instagram page, so this new image is the first many of her supporters have seen from her and her family in some time. Some people on social media were still happy to see her out and about, even though the circumstances are not ideal.

While Fox enjoys maintaining a low profile, she did share a few sultry selfies while sitting in her car earlier this year. The 33-year-old actress also has several film projects in the works at the moment, including Think Like a Dog, Big Gold Brick, and Midnight in the Switchgrass.