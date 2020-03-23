Maren Morris Gives Birth To Son, Reveals His Adorable Name

Country singer Maren Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, welcomed their baby boy into the world on Monday, March 23. The singer took to Instagram to share a series of photos oh her newborn son with her fans.

Four photos were posted to her social networking site in which the proud mom introduced her son to the world. In the first photo, Maren is in a hospital bed, holding her son. Her long brown hair is worn down and she looks lovingly at the camera as her son lays on her chest.

In the second photo, proud dad Ryan is holding his son. In the photo, he is looking down at his son and smiling ear to ear. Another photo shows the newborn swaddled in a blanket as he sleeps in a hospital bassinet.

The final photo shows Maren in the hospital bed and Ryan by her side, leaning down to kiss his wife. Maren is holding her newborn baby by her side.

With the four photos, Maren revealed the sweet name that she and Ryan chose for their son, Hayes Andrew Hurd. She added that the baby boy is the the love “of their lives.”

Within the first two hours of being posted, Maren’s post had over 366,000 likes from her more than 1 million followers. With the post were over 10,000 comments from her fans including several other country singers.

“CONGRATS MAMA,” Kelsea Ballerini wrote adding three pink heart emojis.

Little Big Town singer Karen Fairchild chimed in down in the comments section as well.

“Congrats Maren and Ryan!!! Can’t wait to meet sweet baby Hayes,” Karen wrote including five red heart emojis.

“Congrats to you guys,” Lauren Alaina wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

Maren’s husband Ryan Hurd also took to Instagram to to share some photos of his son.

Ryan shared a photo of himself holding his newborn son who is looking at the camera. A second photo is the same one that was shared by Maren, showing baby Hayes in the hospital bassinet swaddled in a baby blanket.

Within the first three hours of being posted, Ryan’s photo had over 32,000 and over 800 comments from fans.

Maren has been sharing some of her pregnancy journey on social media throughout the past nine months. Most recently, Maren took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing in a black dress, issuing an “eviction notice” for her baby. It looks like it worked as he was born just three days later.