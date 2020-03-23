Suzy Cortez Poses Seductively In Black Panties & Buffalo Check Shirt

Suzy Cortez put on another jaw-dropping display for her 2.1 million fans in a sensual social media share that showed her clad in black panties and a buffalo check top. Miss BumBum World 2019 has been advertising her killer figure in a number of NSFW outfits today and one of her hottest shots featured her posing on a bar.

The model posed on top of a bar, keeling down and facing her camera head-on. Just behind her were several wine glasses hanging from a shelf, as well as a variety of bottles of hard alcohol above it. Cortez looked like a smokeshow, rocking a black push-up bra and a pair of matching panties that had black ribbons on both of the sides. Her athletic legs and tummy were fully on display and her skin was the perfect shade of brown. The Latina beauty added a buffalo check top to her outfit, wearing it unbuttoned and holding a piece of fabric in her left hand while resting her right hand near her leg.

Cortez parted her tresses off to the side, letting her flowing mane fall all the way down to her navel. The Sao Paulo native wore a bold application of makeup to bring out all of her features and included blush and highlighter on both of her cheeks. The model added a jet black liner to the tops and the bottoms of her lids, while her bright red lipstick helped highlight her plump lips.

In the caption, she kept with the usual trend of urging her followers to join the “fans only” section of her site to gain access to exclusive content.

Social media users have taken quite a liking to the hot new snapshot already, awarding it with more than 10,000 likes and well over 130-plus comments. While many admirers used words, a few others just used emoji to express their thoughts.

“Your magnificent! Stay healthy and pray for the sick that they may heal. God bless!” one fan raved, adding multiple red heart emoji.

“Beautiful beautiful and richooooooo all brunette,” another follower wrote.

“Beautiful little flower,” a third person pointed out, following up with a few flower emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the 29-year-old flaunted her desirable body in another dominatrix-inspired number. In the photo, the model sat on a bed with a white duvet cover and fun zebra-striped pillows. The post showed her clad in a pair of rhinestone pasties, in addition to some leather panties.