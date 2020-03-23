Cindy Prado Flaunts Smoking Hot Body While Dancing To Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’

Cindy Prado sizzled while showing off her killer dance move for her army of 1.2 million fans. The Cuban cutie has been flaunting her flawless figure in a wide variety of sexy photos in recent weeks. However, she opted to do something totally different today while shaking her thing in a short video.

Prado stood in front of the camera, jamming out in her bedroom and appearing to be having the time of her life. She playfully ran her hands through her hair while shaking her hips for the camera. In the clip, she lip-synced to Shakira’s hit song “Hips Don’t Lie” while clad in a skimpy outfit that was gray in color. The sports bra featured a plunging V-neckline and a design that also showcased her firm abs. She wore a pair of matching sweats low on her hips with the waistband folded over one time.

Prado kept jewelry to a minimum, rocking only two dainty gold necklaces. The model wore her lavish long blond locks down and styled, in addition to a ravishing application of makeup. Along with a good base of foundation, the 28-year-old wore a light blush and highlighter on her cheeks. She kept her eye makeup simple with a smidge of mascara on the top of her lashes and added some definition to her brows.

In the caption, the model joked that posting on her social media page makes her screw up the beat. She also plugged the popular TikTok application.

The post has only been live on her page for a little under an hour but it’s earned her a ton of attention from social media users with over 14,000 likes and 440-plus comments. Many of her fans took to the clip to gush over Prado’s figure while others applauded her dance moves.

“Oh baby you are a great dance,” one fan pointed out while adding a number of emoji, including a flame and heart, to the end of their post.

“Good job nice seeing what you really look like,” a second Instagrammer added.

“You’re out of this planet, girl,” one more follower chimed in on the update.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Prado flaunted a glimpse of her enviable abs in a purple crop top that tied in the middle, showing off a decent amount of cleavage. She ended that post with a video of herself getting a Tempsure Envi facial and much like her latest update, that one garnered a ton of likes and comments from fans.