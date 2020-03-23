Taylor Swift Responds To The Leaked Footage Of Her & Kanye West’s Infamous Phone Call

Taylor Swift has responded to the new leaked footage that shows her infamous phone call with Kanye West about the song “Famous” in a different light. The singer shared a message on her Instagram story to acknowledge that she had heard about the video but didn’t want to harp on it.

She wrote that she didn’t want to answer questions about how she felt about the video but couldn’t help throwing in a dig at West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Swift started by saying she would decline to get involved in the drama, but then said the video footage finally proved “that I was telling the truth whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years).”

Instead of saying anything more explicit about the incident, Taylor instead told fans to “SWIPE UP to see what really matters.” She then asked her fans to consider donating to the World Health Organization and Feeding America to help during the coronavirus crisis and included links to the charities.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the new footage showed the conversation between Swift and West in full. The drama initially started over a decade ago when West interrupted Swift while she was accepting an award at the 2009 Video Music Awards.

Fast-forward to 2016, and West released a song called “Famous” that included a controversial line saying, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. / Why? I made that b**ch famous.”

West claimed he had received approval from Swift to release the line, but Swift’s publicist denied it. She stated that the “Shake It Off” singer was never made aware of the “I made that b**ch famous” lyric. Kardashian, then leaked edited footage of the call to make it seem like Swift had indeed heard and approved the lyric, causing a media storm of people calling Swift a liar and a “snake.”

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT. pic.twitter.com/jCw07z8Vpf — ????????????????, ???????????? (@redligion) March 21, 2020

However, the new footage, which was released over this past weekend, changes the story. While the video does show the “Stronger” singer asking Swift for permission to use the “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” line, it does not show West mentioning the “I made that b**ch famous” lyric.

Given the length of the new video, it becomes apparent that someone did manipulate the original clip posted by Kardashian, as Swift mentions in her story.

Swift has always said that West never approved of the follow-up line, and the video seems to prove it. Her latest Instagram story also further reinforces her original defense.