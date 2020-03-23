WWE News: Two Random New Matches Announced For ‘WrestleMania 36’ – Fully Updated Card

Two new matches have been announced, but they have come out of nowhere.

There are less than two weeks remaining until the biggest WWE event of the year, but WrestleMania 36 will be a tad scaled back. A number of big matches have already been announced for the two-night pay-per-view, but the company isn’t finished yet. On Monday afternoon, two more matches were added to the ever-growing card, but they appeared to be very random and out of nowhere.

On Monday afternoon, the official website of WWE announced a new match that will have Aleister Black taking on Bobby Lashley. These two superstars have had absolutely no interaction on television and it looks to be nothing more than a filler match.

Lashley was last seen feuding with Rusev over Lana, but that program was suddenly shelved. Rusev hasn’t been seen on WWE television or in a ring for weeks now, but Lana is still there and accompanying her onscreen lover to the ring.

The other match announced by WWE was The Street Profits defending the Raw Tag Team Titles against the duo of Andrade and Angel Garza. It now appears clear that Andrade will not be defending his United States Championship on either night of WrestleMania 36.

It was thought that The Street Profits would defend against AOP, but Akam’s recent injury has thrown that match out the window. Some thought a makeshift team of Murphy and Rezar would go after the belts, but WWE appears to have had another idea in mind.

The current card for WrestleMania 36 is below, but more matches are likely to be added in the next week or two.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women’s Championship – Six-Pack Challenge: Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Andrade

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Last Man Standing Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton (not yet confirmed)

With all of the guidelines and orders put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, WWE has had to make a lot of changes to the lineup. It has not yet been confirmed, but reports have suggested that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal will not take place due to the large number of people simultaneously in the ring for those matches.

It is quite possible that WWE is now trying to find a way to get many superstars on the card of WrestleMania 36 if they can’t have the battle royals. That could be where the idea for the Raw Tag Team Title Match and Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley came from.