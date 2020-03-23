‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Would Love For Boyfriend Tom Sandoval To Join A Boy Band

Ariana Madix would love to see Tom Sandoval make a cameo with NSYNC.

Ariana Madix would love to see her boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, in a boy band, at least just for a night.

During an appearance on Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, last week, the Vanderpump Rules cast member revealed her fantasy after looking back on the time she and her co-stars spent with NSYNC singer Lance Bass at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding last year.

After confirming she and the cast listened to NSYNC at the wedding, including hits like “Bye, Bye, Bye,” and “Dirty Pop,” Madix suspected that Bravo likely left that footage out of Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding episode last week because the rights to the tracks may have been too expensive for the network.

“I was actually impressed by how understanding of the fandom that Lance was,” she shared.

According to Madix, she was very impressed to see that Bass wasn’t annoyed by her and co-stars at the event, especially considering how popular he and his bandmates were at the time they first hit the scene in the 1990s.

Pellegrino said that he wouldn’t be mad to see if Sandoval was inserted into the band after seeing his moves at the wedding. Madix agreed, noting that seeing her beau in a boy band would fulfill all of her “childhood boy band crush dreams.” As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen last June, a number of videos of Sandoval dancing with Bass and his co-stars were shared on Instagram, which made it clear that he certainly looked the part.

“I’d be like, ‘I’m finally with the boy in the boy band,'” she joked.

Madix was always a fan of NSYNC and seemed to suggest that Justin Timberlake was her favorite member, before opining that J.C. Chasez was actually the most talented of all the singers in the group.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Madix also reacted to Pellegrino’s comments regarding the wedding drama being so drawn-out on the show, stating that it didn’t feel that way for her during filming. As she explained, she and the Vanderpump Rules cast were in Kentucky for three days, which would typically equate to three episodes.

“Living it, you’re like, it’s three days. It’s fine. You fly to Kentucky and we go to a bar and then we go to dinner. It’s just fun stuff. But I can see how, if you’re watching the show, you’re like, ‘Oh my God,'” Madix admitted.