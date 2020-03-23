Britney Spears Shows Off Cleavage In White Dress, Contemplates Getting Tattoo Removal

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to share a new selfie with her fans, showing off ample cleavage and contemplating tattoo removal.

For the picture, Britney wore a white lacy low cut dress. There is a white strip of material that stretches across her chest, showing off her cleavage. There is a similar white stripe around her neck, looking like a choker. Her long blond hair is worn down and has a wavy look to it for the photo. She has her makeup done wonderfully with her black eyeliner done. She is also sporting some pink lipstick on her lips. She is standing in front of a red background.

On her left arm is a tattoo of two dice. The dice are pink and it is unclear what numbers are visible. While there isn’t anything wrong with the tattoo, Britney admits that she “doesn’t even like ink.”

“God does not play dice with the universe,” she writes, quoting Albert Einstein and adding that perhaps she should never have gotten the tattoo and asks if she should have it removed.

Within the first four hours of being posted, the post had over 131,000 comments from Britney’s more than 23 million followers. Along with the likes, the photo also had over 4,200 comments from her fans.

In the comments, Britney’s fans chimed in with love for the pop princess.

“If you don’t love it get rid of it! Otherwise keep it. Either way you rock it Britney :)” one fan wrote.

Others chimed in and told her not to get the tattoo removed, calling it “iconic.”

The Toxic singer got the tattoo back in 2004 while on a trip in Ireland. Typically, that wouldn’t be a reason for someone to want to get the tattoo removed, but it turns out that it was a matching tattoo that she got with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. They aren’t completely identical though as Britney’s dice are tattooed in the color pink, which happens to be her favorite, while Kevin’s dice are tattooed in the color blue.

She has had the dice tattoo for over 15 years, but it looks like she may choose to remove it in the near future.

The picture is similar to one that she shared earlier in the month. Posing with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, she wore the same outfit while she posed in front of her man. She has a huge smile on her face and looks happy in the photo.