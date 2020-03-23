Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente stunned her 1.6 million followers on Monday, March 23, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 22-year-old bombshell looked stunning in a sexy blue bikini that flaunted her famous curves.

Yaslen sported a two-piece swimsuit with the top featuring triangle-style cups and a deep neckline — which exposed an ample amount of cleavage — as well as thin straps that tied over her neck. The tiny blue number was a bit tight on her chest, causing her to almost spill out of the top.

The Latina stunner paired the upper garment with matching low-cut bottoms that sat high on her curvy hips, highlighting her stunning physique. The color of the swimwear beautifully complemented her flawless skin.

Yaslen was photographed outdoors, seemingly just outside her home. She was seen spreading her legs on the tiled floors, angling her hip to the side, with her right hand raised to her head, while her other hand rested on her curvy behind. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

Her shoulder-length blond hair was styled straight, and tossed on the side, hanging over her shoulder. She wore a minimal makeup look that consisted of sculpted brows and several coats of mascara. She completed her look by painting her freshly manicured nails orange and skipped the jewelry to help her fans focus solely on her skimpy attire and killer figure.

In the caption, Yaslen asked her followers what they have been doing during the quarantine period. She then shared that she has been keeping herself busy by doing the things she enjoys.

The Bang Energy model’s latest Instagram upload has earned more than 16,000 likes and upwards of 253 comments in just under an hour of going live — and those numbers continue to grow. Some of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others were rendered speechless and opted to use their choice of emoji.

“Definitely lots of dancing and trying to avoid snacking all day. You look so hot!” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Oh, lord. Every time I see you, I’m amazed all over again! You’re so unbelievably gorgeous! I have been working out and walking,” another admirer gushed.

“Walking, doing light weights, writing in my journal, meditating, catching up on sleep, etc. Do you have a favorite dish you like to cook? BTW, you look so beautiful in that blue bikini,” a third social media user added.