Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Killer Dance Moves In Cropped Cardigan & Jeans

Ashley Tisdale showed off her wickedly sexy dance moves in a hot new video that was shared for her 12.2 million Instagram fans. In recent weeks, the blond bombshell has been passing the time with a ton of TikToks, and she shared one of the most recent ones on her popular page.

In the short video, Tisdale looked like a dancing pro in front of the camera with Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track “Savage” playing in the background. In addition to a few body rolls, the High School Musical star moved her arms in every which way while lip-syncing along with the song. The actress kept her look casual and sexy, rocking a navy cropped cardigan that buttoned down the middle, exposing her trim stomach for the camera. She added a pair of high-waisted jeans that were a vintage color and fit.

She tried not to take away from her dance moves, wearing only a small silver necklace as an accessory. The 34-year-old styled her blond-dyed locks with a part in the middle, pulling it out of her face in a low ponytail. She went almost all-natural, wearing a little bit of foundation as well as an application of mascara, blush, and highlighter. The cutie completed her makeup by adding a light gloss. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that she was simply killing time, tagging TikTok.

It hasn’t taken long for the hottie’s fans to notice the new video and in less than an hour of going live, the post has garnered more than 88,000 likes in addition to nearly 700 comments. While most of her fans thanked the Hollywood star for posting this video for their entertainment, many others were left speechless and opted to use emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Love u since zack & cody, you still sexy,” one fan noted in addition to a few flame and heart emoji.

“Literally in love with you. You are a pretty little flower,” a second Instagram user pointed out.

“I’m listening to what i’ve been looking for by you and lucas and i’m signing my heart out 🙂 i love hsm,” another fan excitedly added.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr shared that Tisdale made headlines because of a kiss that she did not particularly like. During an intense game of Thirst Trap with Elle, she was critical of Zac Efron and the way that he smooched because she didn’t think that his style was appropriate for a Disney show. In addition, she pointed out that kissing Efron was like kissing her brother because the two are so close in real life.