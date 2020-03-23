‘RHOC’ Stars Vicki Gunvalson And Tamra Judge Have A New Show Coming Soon And It Can Be Franchised

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge began filming last month.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge shocked fans when they shared a photo of the two of them filming something together in Southern California after announcing they would not be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 weeks prior.

While a number of fans and followers of the ladies suspected Bravo had changed their mind and decided to welcome them back to their full-time positions, that isn’t what happened. Instead, as the longtime reality stars revealed on Gunvalson’s podcast series last week, they were filming an all new show, which they will allegedly be able to franchise.

After looking back at all of the cast members who have come and when from the series, including Peggy Tanous and Lizzie Rovsek, Gunvalson and Judge looked forward to the future.

“This is how I’m looking at it now… I feel like you being the original, me being the second-longest, we paved the way for a lot of new Housewives shows. We paved the way and made a franchise. We are going to do exactly the same thing with what we are doing next,” Judge teased on the March 19 episode of Whoop It Up with Vicki.

According to Gunvalson, who appeared on each of the Bravo reality series’ past 14 seasons, told Judge, who joined the show during its third season, that she was super excited about their new show as Judge suggested it would be similar in format to The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“It is a show that can be franchised,” Judge said.

Judge then said that she assured Shannon Beador, who will be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, that if she were to lose her role on the show, she could potentially be a part of her and Gunvalson’s new project.

“We’re not done,” Gunvalson added. “I can’t be done.”

Gunvalson and Judge shared a behind-the-scenes photo of their new show on Instagram on March 1 and included a hash tag for “Life After Housewives,” which many suspected would be the name of their new series.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was reported in February that Gunvalson and Judge wouldn’t be able to appear on another television show for one year due to a non-compete clause in their Bravo contracts. However, after Radar Online shared the claim with their readers, Gunvalson fired back on Twitter, confirming to her fans and followers that the report contained only “lies.”