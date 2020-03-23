Rachel Cook Slays In Black Bikini From Tropical Photo Shoot

Model Rachel Cook is ready to open up to her fans and she grabbed their attention with a new photo on Instagram. The gorgeous brunette posed wearing a tiny black bikini and her fans are quickly taking notice of this one.

In her Monday afternoon post, Rachel noted that she was planning to do a live stream a little later to answer questions from her followers. She noted that she wanted to talk about positivity and hang out with her fans, and it seems that she immediately generated a significant amount of buzz with this one.

Rachel didn’t share details about where or when this photo was taken. However, it does seem to be something new and current, as her hair is grown out slightly in comparison to other recent photos.

As the gorgeous model’s followers know, she decided to chop off her long, brunette locks a couple of months ago. She received plenty of criticism over the bold move, but she remained confident in her choice and dismissive of the critics.

In the photoshoots Rachel has done since then, she has posed in wigs at some times and with her very short dark hair in other shoots. In this case, Rachel is shot without a wig, but with her hair now long enough to style just a bit.

Rachel did not note what brand of bikini she was wearing in this new snap, but it was perfectly suited for her incredible figure. The black-tie bottoms sat high on her hips and dipped far below her navel, giving the bombshell model the perfect opportunity to showcase her insanely chiseled abs.

The black triangle bikini top was relatively basic, but it did reveal a fair amount of Rachel’s cleavage. As is almost always the case with photos of the gorgeous model, Rachel’s blue eyes popped from the shot.

This new photo quickly generated a lot of engagement among Rachel’s Instagram followers. More than 23,000 people had already liked the post within the first 20 minutes after the model had initially uploaded it, and almost 300 comments were posted in those initial moments as well.

“Literally the best post notification that I get,” declared one of Rachel’s fans.

“magnificent as ever,” praised another follower.

“Absolutely beautiful i love your hair like that,” noted someone else.

“Seeing your new beautiful and lit posts always makes me so happy,” shared yet another of Rachel’s supporters.

Seeing Rachel wearing a flattering bikini is nothing new for her social media followers. However, it seems that the model’s fans never tire of posts like these and she rarely makes people wait long for fresh glimpses of her insanely fit physique.