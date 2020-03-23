Brennah Black Lets It All Hang Out In An Unzipped Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Brennah Black let it all hang out in a racy ensemble for her latest Instagram upload on Monday evening. The model wasn’t shy about showing some skin as she asked her followers for suggestions of things to do while staying in the house.

In the sexy pic, Brennah looked smoking hot as she donned a black bodysuit that was so tight on her tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs that it appeared painted on. The model sizzled in the sheer garment, which boasted thin straps to show off her toned arms. She also unzipped the front of the bodysuit to give fans a peek at her abundant cleavage underneath.

The blond bombshell posed in a hallway with hardwood floors a large window next to her. Green foliage can be seen through the glass of the window. She had her hip pushed out and one arm hanging at her side. Her other hand grabbed the zipper of the suit.

Brennah wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in soft waves that cascaded over her shoulder and fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added a smoky eye shadow look and sculpted brows to further define her eyes. Brennah also used coral-colored blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face to accentuate her facial features. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of the model’s 530,000-plus followers went wild for the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 3,200 times within the first 45 minutes after its upload. Admirers also went wild for the NSFW photo in the comments section, leaving over 180 messages.

“Brennah! You’re the Best!” one fan wrote.

“My love how beautiful,” another stated.

“Very beautiful hands down,” a third person commented.

“Wow you are flaunting, looking gorgeous and expressions are priceless,” a fourth social media user told the model.

Fans have become accustomed to seeing the Instagram stunner show off her enviable curves in scanty outfits online. The model often poses in tiny bikinis, skimpy lingerie, and other barely-there looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah got the pulses of her fans racing when she rocked a white tank top — which she later ditched to go topless — and some matching panties in a recent post. To date, that upload has raked in more than 10,600 likes and over 370 comments.