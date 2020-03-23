Larsa Pippen Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Tight Bra & Leggings

Larsa Pippen showed off her gorgeous hourglass figure for the camera in another racy photo that was posted on her Instagram page. Like many others, the mother of four has been abiding by the rules and staying home in quarantine and in the latest addition to her feed, she told followers that working out at home actually saves her a ton of time.

In the snapshot, the brunette bombshell leaned against a simple white wall, looking off into the distance. She rocked a tight black bra that had a mesh cut-out in the middle, showing a glimpse of cleavage for the camera. The tiny bra offered great views of her tiny waist, taut tummy, and trim arms. The bottoms were high-waisted, hitting just at her belly button while hugging her hips and accentuating her beautiful curves. She added a pair of white sneakers to the mix and held a black towel behind her back while showing off her nicely manicured nails.

The Chicago born beauty included a gorgeous application of makeup on her face that came complete with dark eyeliner, and mascara. She made her eyes pop with a shimmery pink eyeshadow that was similar to the blush that she wore on her cheeks. The BFF of Kim Kardashian contoured her nose like a pro, completing her makeup with a pink gloss on her full lips. The update has only been live on her feed for about two hours but Pippen’s fans have wasted no time in giving it the praise that it very well deserves.

In addition to over 6,000 likes, the post has seen 77 comments already. Many fans revealed that they also love a home workout because of the time saving aspect while countless others raved over her bombshell figure.

“Is it just me or is Larsa morphing into Kim? Looks beautiful though!,” one fan commented, pointing out the resemblance to her famous friend.

“Lordy I hope my future wife takes care of herself and looks like you at your young age,” a second social media user stated.

“You look great hun,” one more added while including a single red heart emoji to the end of their words.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the PrettyLittleThing ambassador showed off her attractive figure again that time in a seductive photo that was taken on her bed. The model sported a two-piece set that was pink and had an animal print pattern. The photo was an instant hit, earning well over 39,000 likes.