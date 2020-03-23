‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Summer & Kyle Make Life-Changing Plans

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 24 reveal that Mariah asks Tessa for forgiveness, but will the third time be the charm? Plus, Summer imagines her future on what would’ve been her first anniversary with Kyle, and Rey helps Sharon as she navigates her life fighting breast cancer.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) prepares to face life without Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), according to SheKnows Soaps. She tries one last time to beg Tessa’s forgiveness, but Tessa is still incredibly hurt by her girlfriend’s cheating. Although she can’t change the past, Mariah promises that infidelity is one mistake that she’ll never make again, but to Tessa, the line sounds trite and stale. Tessa put Mariah up on a pedestal, which ended up her heart being torn to shreds. Because of that and her tendency to put up walls, it is incredibly difficult for Tessa to see any future with Mariah. However, it seems like Tessa’s walls might be breaking, which could give Mariah another chance to prove herself.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) imagines her future. It’s hard to believe, but one year ago, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer walked down the aisle and pledged their lives to each other. However, that wedding was for all the wrong reasons, and they’d agreed beforehand to only one year of marriage. Kyle didn’t keep his bargain, and he split after Summer donated part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Even though Kyle married Lola, and they were supposed to live happily ever after, Summer was always in Kyle’s heart, and now they’re back together. Unfortunately for Summer, it still doesn’t feel right since Kyle and Lola are still legally married. Summer imagines their relationship when Kyle is free of his legal entanglements with Lola, and she envisions something incredibly romantic. Summer and Kyle may even become the Capulets and the Montagues of Genoa City. However, instead of ending as star-crossed lovers, they will join Newman Enterprises and Jabot to form a mega-company, and all their dreams will come true.

Finally, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) comes to the rescue after Sharon (Sharon Case) experiences an off day due to her breast cancer treatments. There’s no denying that making future plans is rough for Sharon at this point, and when Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) talks about an exciting mother/daughter trip for school this summer, instead of jumping for joy, Sharon feels tired. Rey is there to listen to Sharon’s concerns and worries and offer her support and practical advice during her fight for her life. Without such a strong shoulder to lean on, Sharon would have an even more difficult time during this health crisis.