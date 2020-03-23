‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent’s Fiance Randall Emmett Reveals She’s Homeschooling One Of His Kids

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are having to homeschool his two daughters amid the "shelter at home" order.

Lala Kent and her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, are his kids’ new teachers.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple, and the rest of the state of California, remains under a strict “shelter at home” order, Kent and Emmett have been sharing special moments with their fans and followers and at the end of last week, before Emmett enjoyed an early birthday celebration with cupcakes made by daughters, he shared a couple of videos of Kent homeschooling his oldest child, London.

“School time in our new world,” Emmett wrote in the caption of his first video.

Then, as Kent continued to instruct London, Emmett said he was so “proud of her.”

“This is all new,” he shared.

In Emmett’s video clips, Kent was seen sitting on a printed carpet floor with loose-fitting gray sweatpants and a baggy T-shirt as London sat in front of her and beside a table while wearing a pair of pajamas with animals with cute faces on them. Kent and London both hair their hair down as Kent appeared to ask London questions she was reading from a set of index cards on a metal ring.

While Kent appeared to be quite focused on the task at hand, London seemed a bit more distracted as she looked at the camera as her dad filmed the two of them working together.

Although Emmett said in his caption that he was “proud,” he didn’t reveal who it was he was proud of. And, because the two ladies are both having to adjust to their new normal, he could have been referring to either. As Kent settles into her new life at home and begins helping with Emmett’s daughter’s schooling, Emmett’s daughter, as well as his younger child Rylee, are also having to settle in and adjust to being confined to their home.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kent and Emmett were supposed to be tying the knot on April 18 in Newport Beach, California, but because of the ongoing fears over the spreading of the coronavirus, they decided to postpone the nuptials and are now planning to get married in July at the same location.

“We are obviously saddened by this but for the ultimate safety of our families and guests, we have made the decision to wait and see how everything progresses. Safety will always be our number one priority,” Kent and Emmett said in a statement to Page Six last week.