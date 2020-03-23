Gabriella Abutbol Shows Off Her Wild Side In Sexy, Cheetah-Print Outfit

Instagram model Gabriella Abutbol showed off her wild side in her latest social media share. The beauty looked gorgeous wearing a two-piece cheetah-print dress.

Gabriella’s dress was made of a silky fabric. The top was a bandeau-style that showed plenty of underboob. The skirt featured a high waist and a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with white trainers, giving the chic dress a sporty look.

The post consisted of three pictures that showed her in her home posing in front of a mirror situated on top of a small table. The pictures not only saw her from a side view, they gave her followers a look at her reflection — especially her chest — in the mirror. Also on display was her taut abs and her smooth bronze skin. Part of a tattoo on her side was also visible.

The first picture showed Gabriella giving the camera a sultry smile as she posed with one knee on the table. The slit in the dress opened over her bare thigh. She rested one hand on her thigh while she flaunted her leg.

In the second image, Gabriella wore a big smile and arched her back while she tilted her head. Her knee was still on the table as she showed off her ample bustline and flat abs.

The beauty looked at her reflection in the mirror in the third photo. She had a sultry expression on her face. Her leg was down, giving her an opportunity to flaunt her booty and her slender waistline.

The stunner wore her hair parted on the left and down in loose waves down her back. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, and blush. She also wore a rose color on her lips. She also wore a pale pink shade on her nails.

In the caption, she reminded her followers that everything would be alright.

“You have such a lovely smile, Gabby. So pretty,” one Instagram user wrote.

“The Most Sexiest Woman on Instagram,” a second fan said.

“You have a beautiful body, but your smile and your personality are what make you incredibly SEXY!” a third admirer told her.

“Such a gorgeous young lady,” commented a fourth follower.

Most of the time, Gabriella shows a lot more skin in her posts. Her 1.6 million Instagram followers can usually count on her to upload one or two sexy bikini shots every week. Earlier in the month, she wowed them wearing a sexy green bikini while soaking up the sun.