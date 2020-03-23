Jade Grobler Rocks Cheeky Dark Red Bikini In Booty-Baring Instagram Snap

Social media influencer Jade Grobler isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new photo she posted to Instagram. The 22-year-old model flashed her ample assets in the steamy snapshot uploaded on Sunday, March 22. In the photo, she modeled a sexy two-piece that showed off her killer physique.

In the new addition to her feed, Jade posed with her toned backside facing most of the camera, showcasing her pert booty. She looked over her shoulder and smiled at the photographer. From her pose, an ample amount of sideboob was on display, however, her left arm blocked some of the views.

According to the post’s geotag location, the stunner was somewhere in Gold Coast, Australia, specifically at a resort.

The South African-born influencer sported a dark red bikini set, and as much as fans want to know where it was from, unfortunately, she didn’t mention the brand in the post.

The front side of her skimpy top wasn’t entirely seen in the shot, but from what was visible, it seemingly featured classic triangle-style cups that barely held her ample chest, and had thin straps that tied over her neck and around her back. The Bang Energy model sported a matching pair of bikini bottoms that clung to her slender frame. It had narrow straps tied on the sides of her hips.

Jade wore her long blond hair down, parted to the side, and left unstyled. She sported a no-makeup look with her beach day ensemble. As for jewelry, it was not clear whether she wore a necklace, as the front part of her body wasn’t shown in the photo, and her ears were covered by her hair, making it impossible to know whether she had earring on.

The model dropped two octopus emoji in the caption of the post, instead of using words.

The latest share racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 420 comments in the first 22 hours of being live on the social media platform. Many of Jade’s fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned figure, while others raved about her assets. Some followers were short on words and thought of using emoji instead.

“I would contract coronavirus on purpose just to be within 6 feet of you,” one of her admirers commented on the post.

“You’re like toilet paper, everybody wants you. You look so beautiful in that red bikini,” a fan stated.

“Jade, you have a nice body. You take care of yourself,” a third Instagram follower wrote.