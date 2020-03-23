Libby Powell Shows Off Her Enviable Curves While Wearing A Daring Blue Bathing Suit

Libby Powell flashed her enviable curves in a racy bathing suit on her Instagram account over the weekend. The model showed off some skin as she gave her fans some of her random thoughts on life.

In the sexy shot, Libby looked smoking hot in a bright blue bathing suit. The daring one-piece featured straps that fastened behind her neck and boasted a low cut neckline to showcase her toned arms and abundant cleavage. The suit also clung to her tiny waist while flaunting her curvy hips and long, lean legs.

The brunette bombshell leaned against a white wall in front of a window for the snap. She rested one arm at her side and pushed her shoulder against the surface while the other hand grabbed at the bottom of her bathing suit.

Libby wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in straight strands that fell down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application consisted of long lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to further define her eyes.

The model rocked a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheeks to complement her glowing tan. She completed the glam look with nude lips. She accessorized the style with white polish on her fingernails and a ring on her finger.

The model’s more than 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to show some love for the pic. The post has garnered more than 9,600 likes since its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 messages for her to read.

“Wow so beautiful inside and out,” one fan wrote.

“Love blue on you,” remarked another.

“Lovely and pretty and beautiful and cute and adorable and gorgeous like a princess,” a third comment read.

“It’s impossible not to notice your beauty. This is something incredible, because it not only pleases my eyes, but also warms my heart,” a fourth social media user told the model.

The model has become known for showing off her fit physique in her online photos. The bikini pro often delights her fans with racy bathing suit shots, as well as other revealing ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Libby recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a blue bikini top and a pair of ripped jeans. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 12,000 likes and over 160 comments.