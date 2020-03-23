Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Shares Instagram Photo Of Her ‘Isolated’ Life At Her Beverly Hills Home

Lisa Vanderpump shared an image from quarantine.

Lisa Vanderpump is in quarantine at her Beverly Hills home amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

Following an order for Californians to “shelter in place,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member and current star of Vanderpump Rules shared a photo of herself and her dog, Giggy the Pomeranian, on Instagram, where she told her fans and followers that she is shocked at all that’s happened around the globe in the last few weeks.

In the caption of Vanderpump’s post, which was shared on Sunday, March 22, she said she knows how lucky she is to be safe and healthy in her home before noting that her thoughts and prayers were going out to each and every one of her online audience members who have been impacted by the pandemic.

According to Vanderpump, she knows that so many people have been affected by the coronavirus, not just in health but also in their finances. She then mentioned that plenty of people are doing their best to fight back against the illness in the medical field and said that she is deeply grateful for everyone who has aided in some way.

Vanderpump specifically mentioned how thankful she is to the first responders, health workers, grocery store employees, delivery workers, and scientists, as well as those in the medical field, including the nurses, doctors, and pharmacy employees and urged her fans and followers to donate to local food banks and other organizations who are working to provide relief amid the health crisis.

Vanderpump added that she will be making her own donations to the Los Angeles Food Bank and the Midnight Mission before encouraging everyone to stay home and help flatten the curve and joking that she’s doing her best not to strangle her husband, Ken Todd, who is now with her all day every day as they remain in isolation.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Andy Cohen confirmed he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday with a post to his fans and followers on Instagram. In the caption, Cohen said he was focused on getting better before thanking the medical personnel who are dealing with the ongoing spread of the highly contagious illness.

In the days leading up to the post, Cohen had told his online audience that he and his one-year-old son, Benjamin, were in quarantine at his New York City apartment with plans to host Watch What Happens Live from the home.

Following the diagnosis, Cohen canceled those plans.