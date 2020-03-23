Rita Ora Models Gold Jewelry In White Tank Top

Rita Ora took to Instagram to promote her jewelry collaboration with Thomas Sabo.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a white tank top that was slightly oversized. The sleeveless garment displayed her tattoos on her arms. Ora pulled her blond hair up in a messy bun and accessorized herself with lots of gold jewelry that consisted of a necklace with a large circular pendant, thin dangling earrings, bracelets, a watch, and numerous rings. The “How We Do (Party)” songstress opted for black eyeliner and mascara for the occasion as well as black nail polish.

Ora shared three news photos within one upload and they didn’t go unnoticed which appeared to be taken on the sofa.

In the first shot, she was captured sitting up, facing the camera. Ora looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and rested her elbow on top of the chair. She left the other arm to rest in her lap and was photographed from the waist up.

In the next slide, Ora was snapped looking over to her left. She placed her hand to her mouth and showed off her side profile.

In the third and final frame, she held her hand to her head and put her finger under her lip. Ora continued looking over to the right and showcased the jewelry well.

For her caption, the “Only Want You” chart-topper explained that in these turbulent times, it’s hard to keep your spirits up. Ora told her 16.1 million followers that Thomas Sabo and herself are going to give away one of their pieces from the collection to “cheer someone up.” She urged everyone to stay home and be safe.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 120,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Sis you look amazing. So BEAUTIFUL,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Super hot. Omg ur such a stunner. I love u, stay safe babe,” another shared.

“YOU ARE PERFECT,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“This is beyond beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

In January, the singer posed with the collection in a sheer white lingerie bodysuit with a floral design all over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ora stated she was wearing her favorite pieces from the collection. In the images, she placed one hand on her hip and had the other one raised to her necklaces, showing off the watch and rings at the same time.