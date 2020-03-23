Donald Trump Jr. Slams Democratic Party’s Response To Coronavirus Bill, Calls Reversal ‘Sick’

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Monday afternoon to attack Democratic lawmakers for blocking the bipartisan economic relief package that failed to get pushed through the Senate after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s last-minute intervention, Breitbart reports.

“So Democrats agreed to the bailout bill in theory but only changed their minds when they figured out that five GOP senators would not be able to vote on it because they were self quarantining,” he tweeted.

“Sick even by todays Democrat standards.”

Trump Jr. is referring to Senators Rand Paul — who tested positive for coronavirus — as well as Mike Lee, Mitt Romney, Rick Scott, and Cory Gardner, all of whom are currently in quarantine. With five GOP senators out of the picture, the Senate now has 48 Republicans and 47 Democrats, evening out the playing field of the once Republican-dominated chamber.

According to Fox News contributor Guy Benson, Pelosi, along with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are now requesting that the bill be amended with collective bargaining powers for unions, expansion of wind and solar tax credits, and increased fuel emission standards for airlines.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw confirmed Benson’s reporting on Twitter.

“I can confirm this,” Crenshaw tweeted. “This is what Democrats torpedoed the rescue package for.”

Dems are holding coronavirus relief hostage so they can get: 1) "Unprecedented collective bargaining powers for unions"

2) "Increased fuel emissions standards for airlines"

3) "Expansion of wind and solar tax credits" MCCONNELL: “Are you kidding me?!”pic.twitter.com/NWqn6BCsj1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 23, 2020

Along with Trump Jr. and Crenshaw, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blasted Democrats for blocking the crisis bill and suggested the move was driven by partisanship.

“Are you kidding me? This is the moment to debate new regulations that have nothing whatsoever to do with this crisis? That’s what they’re up to over there.”

As reported by Yahoo Finance, Schumer slammed the current iteration of the bill as partisan and accused Republicans of attempting to achieve a “large corporate bailout” that would have little oversight. Schumer is not alone in his skepticism, either. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the proposal has raised eyebrows among Democrats, who point to $500 billion that is set aside in what they believe could be a “slush fund” for big businesses and corporations. Such a fund could reportedly provide President Donald Trump with control over the finances and allow him to dole out the money without revealing who receives it.

McConnell scheduled another vote on Monday to push the plan through, but Politico reported that it again failed. Despite its failure, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democrats claim that they are nearing a deal on the package. Before the second failed vote, Schumer said that the two parties were “very close” to an agreement and said he was “hopeful” and “confidant” that the bill would pass on Monday.