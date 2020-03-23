Chrissy Teigen Slams Donald Trump After He Complained About Coronavirus Nose Swab

Chrissy Teigen has a history of criticizing the president, but on Monday, she launched one of her most explicit critiques yet. After President Trump complained about the painful and invasive nature of the test for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Teigen called out the president and explained that a nose swab doesn’t hold a candle to childbirth.

During a press conference on March 22 — one available via YouTube — Trump said that the test for coronavirus was “not a lot of fun to take.”

“It doesn’t go all the way up and hangs right under your eye,” he said. “It’s a tough test.”

Vice President Mike Pence was quick to chime in, agreeing with Trump by saying that the test was “not comfortable” and that it was also “kind of invasive.”

Teigen’s vivid clap back came after a tweet from Sarah Thyre, which criticized the president’s response to getting a nasopharyngeal swab. Teigen didn’t hold back, calling out Trump for complaining that the test was uncomfortable.

“My vagina was ripped to my *sshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vag*sshole. F*ck your swab pain,” Teigen wrote.

“They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months,” Teigen continued in a second post. “So yeah. The swab, I bet it’s super rough.”

In response to Teigen’s Twitter comments, other women have written tweets about the comparatively minor pain that comes with taking the test for the coronavirus.

One user tweeted about her experiences in childbirth, saying that she was in labor with her son for 52 hours. Another wrote that her child was pushed back up her birth canal so that she could give birth via c-section.

Another user responded directly to the nose swab, saying that she conducts these kinds of tests on people of all ages all day and that even the babies don’t cry when they’re administered.

Teigen’s disdain for the president dates back quite a few years, even before Trump had officially announced that he was running for president, according to Bustle. Trump blocked Teigen back in 2017 after she tweeted that no one likes him. In the years since, Trump and Teigen have engaged in a war of words online.

In 2019, Trump described Teigen as John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife,” and only tagged Legend in the tweet. In response, Teigen criticized the president for tweeting about her without tagging her in the tweet.