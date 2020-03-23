Chrissy Teigen Slams Trump’s Complaint About The Pain Of A Coronavirus Test

The celeb was explicit as she attacked Trump's complaint about the pain of a nose swab.

Chrissy Teigen has a history of criticizing the president, but on Monday, she launched one of her most explicit critiques yet. After President Trump complained about the painful and invasive nature of the test for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, Teigen clapped back by vividly describing the pain she experienced while going through labor.

Teigen tweeted in response to a tweet from Sarah Thyre, which criticized the president’s tweet by comparing it to the pain that comes with labor. In her response, Teigen was extremely explicit, explaining that her vagina tore when she gave birth to her daughter Luna.

my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

“They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months,” Teigen wrote in a second tweet. “So yeah. The swab, I bet it’s super rough.”

On March 22, Trump said during a press conference that the test for coronavirus is “not a lot of fun to take.”

“It doesn’t go all the way up and hangs right under your eye,” he said. “It’s a tough test.”

Vice President Mike Pence was quick to chime in in agreement, saying that the test was “not comfortable” and that it was also “kind of invasive.”

In response to Teigen’s tweet, other women have wrote tweets about the comparatively minor pain that comes with taking the test for the coronavirus.

One user tweeted about her experiences in labor, saying that she was in labor with her son for 52 hours. Another tweeted that her child was pushed back up her birth canal so that she could give birth via c-section.

Another user said that she conducts these kinds of tests on people of all ages all day, and that even the babies don’t cry when they’re administered.

Although this is one of the more explicit and personal critiques that Teigen has leveled against the president, it’s hardly the first. The feud dates back to 2011, years before Trump had officially announced that he was running for president, according to Bustle. Trump blocked Teigen back in 2017 after she tweeted that no one likes him. In the years since, Trump and Teigen have engaged in a war of words online. In 2019, Trump described Teigen as John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife,” and only tagged Legend in the tweet. In response, Teigen criticized the president for tweeting about her without tagging her in the tweet.