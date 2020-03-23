‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To Tom Sandoval Since His Wedding

Jax Taylor is estranged from his former bestie.

Jax Taylor opened up about his strained relationship with his former best friend, Tom Sandoval, during an interview with Daryn Carp for People TV days ago.

Following the past several episodes of Vanderpump Rules, many of which featured the two men at odds, Taylor appeared on Carp’s show alongside wife Brittany Cartwright, were he confirmed that he had not spoken to Sandoval since he acted as his best man in his and Cartwright’s June 2019 wedding in Kentucky.

After admitting that both he and Sandoval have made mistakes in their relationship, Taylor said that because Sandoval had “burned” him so many times in recent years, he decided he no longer needed Sandoval’s alleged toxicity in his life.

“I’m not saying he’s a bad person, he’s just not somebody I want in my life,” Taylor explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

Taylor then oddly applauded Sandoval for being a good friend to his friends before noting that he will not be saying anything bad about his Vanderpump Rules co-star “anymore.” As fans of the Bravo reality series have seen in recent weeks, Taylor has been taking shots at not only Sandoval but also his relationship with girlfriend Ariana Madix both on the show and off.

According to Taylor, the fact that he and Sandoval haven’t spoken since his and Cartwright’s wedding last year should say a lot about where they stand in their relationship.

“I haven’t said one word to Tom Sandoval since my wedding,” Taylor shared.

Although Cartwright pointed out that Taylor and Sandoval have had contact at group events and different awards shows in the months that have followed their wedding, Taylor told her that “doesn’t count.”

During an early episode of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Taylor admitted to receiving an apology text from Sandoval, who he slammed for not being there for him throughout the wedding planning progress, and admitted to feeling that the text was “a slap in the face” because they’d be friends for two decades. That said, Taylor accepted the apology and allowed Sandoval to act as one of his best men before distancing himself from him completely.

Looking back, Taylor said stood by his suggestion that he regrets having Sandoval in his wedding.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor also said during his People TV interview that he felt that Sandoval had used him for a storyline on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 for spotlighting his controversial pastor during an earlier show after Taylor and Cartwright had already fired him for making anti-LGBTQ posts on his Facebook page.