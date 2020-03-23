Latina Stunner Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Insane Body In Nude Bodysuit

Yaslen Clemente shared a stunning update with her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday, March 22, in which she showed off her fit figure in a revealing bodysuit that put all the focus on her curves.

The photo showed the Latina model striking a fierce pose against a black backdrop, which made her pale skin tone and outfit pop. Clemente cocked her hips to one side as she stood tall on the balls of her feet, causing the muscles of her legs to contract and stand out. This meant that Clemente’s massive quads and toned calves were one of the highlights of the shot. The Miami-based model placed her hands on her head as she turned her head to the right. Her eyes were squinted as she shot a killer look at a point off-camera with her lips parted in a seductive way.

Clemente sported a nude bodysuit that closely resembled her skin and contrasted with the background. The suit featured a semisheer fabric that was solid enough to prevent her chest from being visible, and thus keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity. The one-piece had a halter neckline that went around her neck.

The piece boasted extremely high-cut legs that came up all the way above her waist, baring Clemente’s voluptuous hips. The was she stood also helped to accentuate the contrast between the model’s lower body and small waistline.

Clemente didn’t share where her bodysuit is from. The 22-year-old stunner wore her blond highlighted tresses in a middle part and styled down. Her medium-length hair fell straight to her shoulders in an elegant bob.

The model also opted to wear makeup, marked by a dark smoky eye that added contrast to her nude bodysuit. A nude color on her lips kept the focus of the makeup on the eyes, having balance it out.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 75,600 likes and upwards of 990 comments, proving to be quite popular with her followers. Her fans used the occasion to express their admiration for Clemente, while showering her with compliments and emoji in the comments section.

“Wow you look amazing,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“That body,” replied another one, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Thick in all the right places,” a third fan chimed in.

“So amazing babe!!” another user added, topping the message with a few red hearts and fire emoji.