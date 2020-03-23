WWE News: Update On Taping Schedule Of ‘Raw,’ ‘SmackDown,’ And ‘WrestleMania 36’ This Week

Due to the issues with COVID-19, WWE is taping a lot of material in a short period of time.

Everyone around the world is adjusting their schedules and routines due to the coronavirus outbreak and that includes the WWE superstars. With the regulations and orders put in place for health and safety, WWE is taping a number of shows and a lot of content in a short period of time. They are doing this for the good of everyone, and the schedule for tapings of Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, and WrestleMania 36 is now known.

For the last couple of weeks, fans have watched as WWE superstars wrestled and delivered promos in front of empty arenas. With this likely to continue for quite a while, new shows won’t end up airing live due to weeks of content now being filmed on just one or two days.

This week’s Monday Night Raw will take place live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but it will be the last live show until at least the beginning of April. It is the only thing actually taking place tonight, but a lot of content is scheduled to be taped tomorrow.

According to PW Insider, two episodes of Monday Night Raw will be taped on Tuesday, which will air on March 30 and April 6. The upcoming shows will include the post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which is usually one of the best of the year as it gets things started anew. Obviously, it won’t be the same this year without the wild crowd of fans in attendance.

This past Saturday, two episodes of Friday Night SmackDown were taped, which means that this week and the next won’t be live on FOX. They were both taped at the Performance Center as well and not a single fan could attend.

On that same day, two episodes of 205 Live were taped as well. The taping was said to be very long, starting in the early morning and going late the late evening, which is how the Raw taping on Tuesday is expected to go.

The report from PW Insider states that material for NXT is being taped today, and it will air this Wednesday and next. There has been no further word on a big NXT special happening next week, as was rumored previously in a report from The Inquisitr.

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 36 will take place in multiple locations with no fans in attendance next weekend. It was expected that the matches on the two evenings would still be taking place live for the viewing audience at home, but that is no longer the case.

While it’s not entirely clear what will be taped early, portions of WrestleMania 36 will be taped on Wednesday and Thursday of this week. It is expected that some things could take place live on April 4 and April 5, but a good bit of the pay-per-view will happen early.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 not allowing for gatherings bigger than 10 people in most places, all of these tapings have become a necessity. In order for WWE to comply with recent government orders and for the health of all superstars, they are taking every precaution to keep people safe. Not having fans in attendance was one big change already, but having WrestleMania 36 taped early is just another alteration that has come about due to the situation at hand.