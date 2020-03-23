‘RHONJ’ Star Jackie Goldschneider Says Jennifer Aydin’s Reunion Behavior Was ‘So Nasty’

Jackie Goldschneider was not impressed with her co-star's antics.

Jackie Goldschneider didn’t like how her co-star, Jennifer Aydin, behaved at the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion.

While appearing on an episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast series, Everything Iconic, last week, Goldschneider spoke about the dramatic three-part reunion for Season 10, which concluded last Wednesday night, and suggested that Aydin acted out because she was hoping to be the star of the special.

“I don’t know what she was doing. It was so nasty,” Goldschneider said.

Throughout the taping, Aydin went to war with a number of her Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars, including Goldschneider and Melissa Gorga, who she went up against after accusing her of faking her baby storyline and claiming she was way too self-absorbed to consider welcoming a new child into her family.

“There’s a line between entertaining and nasty. I think it was a little over the top,” Goldschneider said of Aydin’s comments.

After lashing out against Gorga on the show, Aydin was accused of doing the dirty work of Teresa Giudice by a number of fans and viewers of the series online, including Gorga herself, who re-tweeted a message from a fan who felt Aydin was acting on her sister-in-law’s behalf.

While Goldschneider noted to Pellegrino that everyone on the show should have their time to speak and say what’s on their mind in regard to the drama of the season at hand, she went on to say that Aydin was cutting everyone off before suspecting that doing so actually backfired on Aydin.

“I think Jennifer thought it would be her moment and her making the reunion exciting and spicy and I don’t think people took it that way,” she explained.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey well know, Goldschneider and Aydin joined the cast of the Bravo series in 2018 for Season 9 and have frequently butted heads over their conflicting views on parenting.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Goldschneider also confirmed during her appearance on Everything Iconic that she and her co-stars had begun filming on The Real Housewives of New Jersey earlier this month but were forced to put production on hold weeks ago due to the ongoing spreading of the coronavirus.

As for when production will begin shooting again, Goldschneider said that she and her co-stars wouldn’t be able to get back to filming on the upcoming episodes until people are able to congregate in large groups once again.