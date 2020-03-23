Vicky Aisha Exposes Pert Derriere In Strappy White Lingerie

The Australian model sizzled in her risque lingerie.

On Sunday, March 22, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the provocative Instagram photo, the blond bombshell struck a seductive pose in an off-white room. She stood with her shoulders back in front of macramé wall art hanging on a ladder and a small cactus. Vicky turned her body to face away from the photographer, while looking over her shoulder. She gazed into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

She sizzled in a strappy white bra and a pair of matching thong underwear, that left little to the imagination. The risque ensemble put her pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Vicky also sported nude, thigh-high stockings and what appears to be a coordinating sash tied around her waist.

For the photo, the 28-year-old stunner used a scrunchie to pull back her long locks in a half-ponytail with a few loose pieces framing her beautiful face. She opted to wear a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, peach blush, warm-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation appeared to be referencing the coronavirus pandemic and explained that she has preoccupied herself during these trying times by coming up with new outfits. She then asked her followers to share their opinions regarding her cheeky ensemble.

Many of Vicky’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“Love it you look amazing so beautiful and sexy sweetheart,” gushed one fan.

“No, I don’t like this outfit. I LOVE this outfit,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Aww [sic] this outfit is so cute and perfectly emphasizes [your] glorious booty,” said another commenter.

“Love the outfit, reminds me of a Roman Goddess [sic],” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The tattooed beauty engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The picture appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a suggestive snap, in which she wore a black lingerie set. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.