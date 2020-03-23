Jenelle Evans Reveals Plans To Regain Custody Of Her Oldest Son Jace

Jenelle Evans took to YouTube to update her fans about her life and revealed that she has reunited with her husband, David Eason. Not only that, but the former Teen Mom 2 star opened up about her plans to regain custody of her oldest son, Jace.

After a fan asked Jenelle if her mom Barbara Evans, who currently has custody of Jenelle’s son, will let her have him full-time. Jenelle revealed that she is currently trying to “convince” her mom otherwise so that they don’t have to go back to court.

“Right now, Jace lives with my mom. I am slowly trying to convince her, once again, to just let Jace live with me so I don’t have to take her to court. It costs a lot of money. Everyone has to testify on the stand when you go to custody court and that’s not fun.”

She went on to explain that she would like to be able to settle things in regards to custody with her mom “civilly.”

“I don’t want to throw dirt back and forth. I just would like to settle it civilly,” the mom-of-three said.

Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s son since he was a baby. Over the years, Jenelle has talked about potentially regaining custody of her son, but hasn’t gone back to court to do so.

While she coparents with her mom, she also coparents with her ex-boyfriend, Nathan Griffith, and she opened up about how coparenting with him is going at the moment.

“It’s fine, I mean has hasn’t really seen Kaiser much since we moved back to North Carolina, cause he’s in Florida and his mom is in Tennessee so Kaiser just FaceTimes with Nathan as of right now,” she explained.

While she revealed that she has plans to regain custody of Jace, that wasn’t the most shocking part of the video. The former reality show star confirmed that she is back with her husband, David Eason. She had left him last October and took her two youngest kids, one of which she shares with David, and moved to Tennessee. However, she revealed that the two have reunited and that they are taking it “slowly.”

It is unclear how things will turn out for Jenelle in regards to custody of her son, who will turn 11 years old later this year. For now, Jenelle has been posting videos and photos him spending time with her and her family during visitation periods.