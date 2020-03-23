Chanel West Coast Sizzles In Sexy New Instagram Video

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to tantalize her 3.4 million followers with a sizzling video. The sexy Instagram update was taken from Chanel’s home, with the same bedroom in the background that she filmed another smoking hot video in just a few days ago.

Chanel created the video on Triller, and showcased her curves in a crop top and jeans. The crop top she wore had buttons down the front, which she partially undid to give her fans a peek at her cleavage. The top was a vibrant pink hue, and showed off her toned stomach as well as her shoulders. Chanel drew even more attention to her cleavage by adding a pendant necklace that hung just above her chest.

The jeans she rocked were a high-waisted style and the waistband came to Chanel’s natural waist, highlighting her hourglass physique. She added a touch of glamour with a thin golden belt, and accessorized with a gold watch. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and hung down her chest and back in tousled waves.

Chanel also had on a huge statement ring and a pair of large hoop earrings. The video had an effect on it throughout, and Chanel tantalized her fans by busting out a few moves. She showed off both her front and back, spinning around at one point and shaking her pert derriere. The stunner appeared to be having a blast at her solo dance party at home, shaking her curves to the music. Chanel paired the sizzling video with a caption that indicated she was taking part in a social media challenge.

The pint-sized rapper’s fans couldn’t get enough of her sexy content, and the post racked up over 324,300 views within just 18 hours. It also received 1,122 comments from her eager Instagram followers, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Acting up on the gram during quarantine haha,” one fan commented.

“You’re too cute!” another follower said.

“You really got the moves,” one fan added, captivated by Chanel’s sexy dancing and twerking.

“I’m starting to like this quarantine,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

The petite bombshell has been sharing plenty of sexy content lately, much of it taken right in her bedroom. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a snap in which she rocked a casual monochromatic outfit that consisted of a white crop top and high-waisted white jeans. The Fashion Nova look showcased her curves, and she served up a seductive expression for the camera.