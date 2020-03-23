Natalie Roser Slays On The Beach In A Skimpy Snakeskin Bikini

Natalie Roser slipped into a skimpy bikini for her latest social media appearance, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her Instagram page on Monday to tantalize her 1.2 million followers with a skin-baring new set of photos that added some serious heat to her page. The upload contained a total of two snaps of Natalie posing at night time on the beach with a huge smile across her face.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell explained that the duo of photos was from a previous campaign with Ark Swimwear. She noted that she achieved her stunning tan for the photoshoot with products from the Tanned Australia line, and flaunted the all-over glow in a skimpy two-piece from the Australian-based swimsuit brand that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Natalie slayed in a skimpy bikini that boasted a bold, white-and-gray snakeskin print that alone was enough to turn a few heads — though the swimwear’s revealing design was likely enough to do the job. The set included a sports bra-style top with thick shoulder straps that showcased the model’s toned arms. The number also boasted a daringly low scoop neckline that left the babe’s decolletage completely bare and flashed an eyeful of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Natalie also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were even more revealing. The garment covered up only what was necessary and allowed the stunner to show off a glimpse of her sculpted thighs and peachy booty thanks to its cheeky, high-cut style. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Aussie hottie kept her look simple and added a pair of dainty gold hoop earrings that provided just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in a messy style and flipped them over to one side of her shoulders. As for her glam, Natalie was done up with a simple application of makeup that included a light pink lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her piercing blue eyes pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the social media sensation’s latest eye-popping bikini look with love. The double Instagram update has earned over 8,600 likes after just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“SO GORG, love the suit!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Natalie was “looking terrific.”

“You have a very beautiful smile,” commented a third admirer.

“Loving the good vibes,” a fourth follower quipped.

Natalie is far from shy about showing off her incredible figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw the babe rocking a yellow string bikini while basking in the sun. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 26,000 likes from her fans.