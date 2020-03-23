Woody Allen Recalls Life With ‘Beautiful’ Mia Farrow, Has No Regrets About Marrying Her Daughter Soon-Yi

The filmmaker's controversial memoir was released.

Woody Allen’s controversial memoir has been released weeks after it was dropped by its original publisher. The 84-year-old filmmaker’s book, Apropos of Nothing, was released by Arcade Publishing, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it goes into detail about his past life with longtime partner Mia Farrow, and his later marriage to her estranged daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, who is 35 years his junior.

In the book, Allen reflected on his happy days with the “very, very beautiful” Farrow, whom he was in a relationship with for 10 years but never lived with. Allen fondly recalled the 13 films they made together, including Hannah and Her Sisters, The Purple Rose of Cairo, Husbands and Wives, and Broadway Danny Rose, and describes his ex an actress of “versatility and depth.”

Diane Freed / Getty Images

In 1987, Farrow gave birth to the Ronan, the couple’s only biological together. But in his book, Allen revealed that he and Farrow were no longer a couple by the early 1990s when he began dating Soon-Yi, her adoptive daughter with ex-husband Andre Previn.

“At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme… we couldn’t keep our hands off each other,” Allen wrote of Soon-Yi.

Allen acknowledged that Farrow had the right to be upset at finding erotic photographs of her college-age daughter at his apartment, calling her “her shock, her dismay, her rage” the “correct reaction, ” he says he still has zero regrets over starting a romantic relationship with Soon-Yi, whom he married in 1997.

“Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi?” Allen wrote. “I always answered I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

This is not the first time Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter has been addressed by one of them. In a 2108 interview with New York magazine, Soon-Yi revealed that as a child she barely knew Allen and that she actually “hated” him because he was with her “nasty, mean” mother so she figured he must be the same way.

Once Soon-Yi was a teenager in high school, her mother encouraged her to attend New York Knicks games with Allen, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until she was a freshman in college.

Soon-Yi also claimed that it was her Allen who pursued her.

In Apropos of Nothing, Allen repeatedly denied Farrow’s claims that he molested their daughter, Dylan, when she was a little girl and alleges the story was made up as part of Farrow’s “Ahab-like quest” for revenge for leaving her for Soon-Yi.