‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Dances In Tiny Black Bikini In New Video From Her Self-Quarantine

Haley Kalil is trying to make the best of her self-quarantine as she has kept her 334,000 Instagram fans up to date on her shenanigans. Over the weekend, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a video in which she danced in a tiny bikini to brighten her the days of her fans and followers.

Kalil paired her video with a lengthy caption filled with positive words. The bikini model told her fans to remember that “we are all in this together” and urged them to dance, laugh and spread positivity during this difficult time.

In the video, Kalil could be seen singing and flaunting her best dance moves to the sound of “You Should Be Sad” by Halsey. The model rocked an all-black two-piece bathing suit that showcased her killer figure.

Her bikini top featured thick straps that went over her shoulders an itty bitty triangles that left Kalil’s ample cleavage on display, including her sideboobs. The bra included a strong elastic at the bottom that offered it a good amount of support. Kalil teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms that sat high just below her bellybutton. The high-rise bottoms hugged her slender midsection while its high-cut legs bared her hips. This style of swimsuit helped to accentuate the natural curves of her body. The suit also boasted a thong bottom that bared Kalil’s pert derriere.

In response to a commenter, Kalil revealed that her swimsuit was from Frankies. The model accessorized her look with a pair of rose gold sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. She wore her red hair pulled up in a tight bun tied with a white scrunchie. Kalil left her bangs loose and swept to the right.

The video raked in more than 46,500 views, garnering upwards of 10,000 likes and over 210 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers. Instagram users used the occasion to thank her for the entertainment and to praise her good looks.

The model was hanging out on a wooden deck outside, indicating she was making the best of the sunny day.

“Can this be an everyday thing please? Hilarious and hot. It’s like you’re answering the ‘Y not both’ question,” one user asked her.

“That definitely was a great way to brighten the day. Thank you so much for sharing,” replied another fan.

“Sexy happy dancing babe!” a third user chimed in, following the words with a face blowing a kiss and several red hearts.