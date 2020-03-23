Blac Chyna Gets Sultry In A Crop Top & Shorts

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.6 million followers in her newest Instagram photo, which she posted on Monday, March 23. In the image, the 31-year-old model and mother of two stretched out in her Fashion Nova two-piece, wearing a revealing crop top and short shorts.

Chyna wore a brown, fuzzy sweater that barely covered her chest, showcasing her toned and taut midriff and her many tattoos. The former reality star has a large, multi-colored piece on her side that cascades all the way down from her back to her thigh.

She lifted her arm above her head for the picture, which made her shirt ride up. By doing so, she showed off even more skin, including a glimpse at her sideboob, which appeared to be tattooed as well.

Chyna paired the crop top with matching shorts, which were the same color and fabric as her shirt. The shorts came up high on her hips and flaunted her curvy hourglass figure. She placed her hand over the garment.

She wore her shiny black strands pin-straight. They cascaded down her back.

Her stiletto-shaped nails were lacquered with a black polish that featured a white design.

Her makeup sparkled in the light. Her dark brows arched high over her honey-brown eyes. She wore a shimmering champagne shadow on her eyelids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards dramatically. Black mascara coated her bottom lashes. Her face was contoured and her cheeks were brushed with bronzer and highlighter, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a glossy mocha color.

Chyna’s followers flocked to her comments section to tell the model their thoughts on her latest look and her beauty in general. While many chose to comment simply with emoji, others left lengthier messages for the star.

“Okayyyy girl,” wrote a fan, adding a flame emoji.

“Damnnnn,” said a user in awe, including two pink hearts.

“Yessss glammm…. quarantine is stopping who? Not you,” gushed a follower.

“I really love your tattoo,” added another.

Blac Chyna recently showed off her curves once again by wearing a goldenrod-colored dress that showcased her hourglass figure. The pictures were taken at golden hour, which only brought out the sunniness of the frock. She wore her dark hair short and in a pixie style, brushing the bangs of her tresses out of her eyes.

Her bust almost spilled out of the low-cut dress, and flaunted her ample cleavage. The sleeveless ensemble also showed off her toned arms.

As of press time, that Instagram set garnered more than 182,000 likes and over 2,200 comments.